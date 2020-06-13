Apartment List
/
MD
/
bethesda
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

631 Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7103 EXFAIR ROAD
7103 Exfair Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,150
1768 sqft
Live in a Showhouse! This home was featured in the Washington Post for it's unique architecture and beautiful layout. The owner has designed this home with comfort, convenience and beauty in mind; her attention to detail is remarkable.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7004 HOPEWOOD STREET
7004 Hopewood Street, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2308 sqft
Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood, in a desirable location, on a quiet street just 2 blocks from Walt Whitman High school. This 5-bedroom home in the Whitman/Pyle/Burning Tree School Cluster, offers wood floors on all four levels.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4808 MOORLAND LANE
4808 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
870 sqft
Spacious renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit with double balcony and 1 parking space. Laundry in-unit, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and storage. Steps from the Bethesda Metro, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included. Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Updated Kitchen and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7024 RICHARD DRIVE
7024 Richard Drive, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Much house for the money! Cozy community inside the Beltway convenient to I 495, I 270, No. VA, DC. Cool Family Rm addition with potbelly stove on main level a step down from the living room - open feeling and lots of windows.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7602 MARYKNOLL AVE
7602 Maryknoll Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
So much bigger than it looks!! Sunny, spacious, unfurnished house in the Burning Tree neighborhood of Bethesda available for 1 year from August 1st, 2020. 4BR's, 2 full BA's and additional spaces/bonus rooms in both finished attic and basement.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5721 OGDEN ROAD
5721 Ogden Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2640 sqft
Just a block to Wood Acres Elementary and Wood Acres Park, this 3/4BR-4BA Rambler has been expanded across the back to create a larger master bedroom and a very pleasant large dining area off the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5306 ALBEMARLE STREET
5306 Albemarle Street, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2298 sqft
Charming Four bedroom, four bathroom home ideally located in Westmoreland Hills.Features include a large master on upper level, two full bathrooms and a den.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4606 HARRISON STREET
4606 Harrison Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Located on an exceptionally gorgeous street, with a very short bonafide walk to FRIENDSHIP METRO! An open/inviting high level kitchen flows into both a breakfast room and a cathedral ceiling fam room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5203 CROWN ST #2
5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6627 RIVER ROAD
6627 River Road, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2538 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom house on private road. Large kitchen with eating area, large formal living room with fireplace, large dining room, office with built ins and 1/2 bath on main level. Sliding doors to great deck and large backyard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5008 BENTON AVE
5008 Benton Avenue, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
THIS MAGNIFICENT RENOVATED 4 LEVEL SPLIT 5 BEDROOMS/3 BATHROOMS IS A MUST SEE IN THE FOREST - SUNNY, LUMINOUS & IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION - LOCATED IN A QUIET STREET & YET CLOSE TO NIH/LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU FRENCH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL/BETHESDA NAVAL

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5303 BRADLEY BOULEVARD
5303 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3262 sqft
Exceptional 4-5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath colonial home in Bethesda's highly desirable location near downtown Bethesda, Bradley Shopping Center and Metro. Large living room and family room with fireplace, separate formal dining room-- great for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7500 WOODMONT AVENUE
7500 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
911 sqft
Luxury 2br/2ba with garage parking, private storage area, and 1157sf of living space on the back side of the building with long distance views! W/D in unit, fireplace, spacious master bedroom & large balcony - best side of the building and perched

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8520 HOWELL RD
8520 Howell Road, Bethesda, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,400
Light filled bi-level house with 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths on a quite Behtesda street in the Whitman school districe. Drive down the long and windy driveway to the front of this house and notice all the mature trees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7608 GRANADA DRIVE
7608 Granada Drive, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2988 sqft
Available end of May! This wonderful rancher is so much bigger than it appears. Spacious rooms throughout, plenty of windows and vaulted ceilings all contribute to its roomy feel. Living room features gas fireplace and custom built-ins.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704
4901 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY to lease this brand new 2 bedroom + den condominium with 2676 sf on the penthouse level in The Lauren, located in the HEART of downtown Bethesda! First time offered for lease - this condo has an incredible, private 1300 sf

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7710 WOODMONT AVENUE
7710 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living, downtown Bethesda - 2 bed/2 full bath condo with gourmet kitchen, Viking appliances, granite, balcony, w/d in unit. Master has walk-in closet, double vanities, over-sized shower.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9000 HEMPSTEAD AVE
9000 Hempstead Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Rarely available in Trafton Place, one of Bethesda's Best neighborhoods, corner lot almost adjacent to Ayrlawn Park. A Mitchell & Best Williamsburg Colonial. Walk to NIH. Redone inside and out in 2017.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5406 BLACKISTONE RD
5406 Blackistone Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Superbly located in desirable and prestigious Westmoreland Hills! Recently renovated/expanded 4BR/3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6308 LENOX RD
6308 Lenox Road, Bethesda, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Hardwood floors enhance the interior of this 5 BR/4 BA colonial-style home, which offers liv. & dining rooms, a table-space kitchen, a family room, & 4 large upper-level bedrooms including a huge master suite.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4847 SANGAMORE ROAD
4847 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1413 sqft
Rarely available, spacious condo in Sumner Square! Excellent condition, first time rental! Open floor plan with pass thru from table sized Kitchen to huge Living space with Fireplace and double sliding glass doors to the Patio.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5611 Alta Vista Rd
5611 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2414 sqft
Awesome 4BR, 3 BA Close In Bethesda Home With 2 Car Garage!!! - Welcome home to your fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Close in Bethesda Home! This wonder house features newly refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen complete with new
City Guide for Bethesda, MD

Bethesda, MD: Home of the Congressional Country Club -- one of the world's most prestigious country clubs in the world!

Largely known as one of "America's Most Livable Cities," Bethesda, MD sure does live up to the title. Located northwest of the city boundary of Washington D.C, this town is home to biomedical research centers, big companies headquarters, art galleries, restaurants that offer cuisines from different parts of the globe, dance studios, and boutiques. With all these facilities in abundance, its no wonder artists and scientists are drawn to this town in much the same manner ants are drawn to sweets. Geniuses just couldn't resist the lure this town offers.Boasting of a 62,000-strong population, Bethesda is the 11th largest community in the state of Maryland. With its close proximity to DC, amenities that are comparable to major metropolis, a highly educated population, and top-notch schools, this town has one of the most desired and sought-after zip codes in all of Maryland. Wanna bask in the glory of this town? Its time to pack your things and get an apartment for rent in Bethesda.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bethesda? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bethesda, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bethesda renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethesda 3 BedroomsBethesda Accessible ApartmentsBethesda Apartments under $1,400Bethesda Apartments under $1,600Bethesda Apartments under $1,800
Bethesda Apartments under $2,000Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with GarageBethesda Apartments with GymBethesda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethesda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBethesda Apartments with ParkingBethesda Apartments with Pool
Bethesda Apartments with Washer-DryerBethesda Cheap PlacesBethesda Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethesda Furnished ApartmentsBethesda Luxury PlacesBethesda Pet Friendly PlacesBethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University