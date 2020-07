Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel furnished Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking gym 24hr concierge bbq/grill business center clubhouse valet service

Step inside The Palisades of Bethesda and you'll immediately be surrounded by indescribable luxury and charming sophistication. Boasting a premier location on the corner of Cordell and Woodmont Avenues, this beautiful new high-rise promises to offer a living experience that far exceeds expectations. Only The Palisades provides the perfect blend of convenience, comfort and residential services that you've been looking for.