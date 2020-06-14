/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
494 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
Verified
1 of 27
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,822
802 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
9 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,136
830 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,141
726 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,026
700 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,990
695 sqft
Conveniently located near Bethesda Metro stop and just blocks from retail and restaurants. Walk score of 96. Oversized terraces, hardwood flooring and modern kitchens with quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
740 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,431
750 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,128
841 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,167
745 sqft
Luxury community with access to art galleries, nearly 200 restaurants, parks, retail and cultural centers. Modern amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Spa-like bathrooms and pet spa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
Conveniently located within a retail and restaurant town center. Community amenities include rooftop deck with pool and scenic views, club room with bar and rooftop terrace with fire pit.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,222
780 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,881
819 sqft
Spacious layouts with rooftop pool, balconies, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Walking distance to Metrorail station. Fitness center, covered parking and lounge with free Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,220
882 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5806 McKinley St A
5806 Mckinley Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesda - Property Id: 297787 Studio for rent / $1300 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1400 per month for monthly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4801 Fairmont Ave
4801 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
659 sqft
Large, bright and beautifully done 1BR/1BA with a parking spaces is Minutes to downtown Bethesda, Instant access to the Capital Beltway, 270 and 355 , Directly across from Metro, walking distance to NIH.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
7103 EXFAIR ROAD
7103 Exfair Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,150
1768 sqft
Live in a Showhouse! This home was featured in the Washington Post for it's unique architecture and beautiful layout. The owner has designed this home with comfort, convenience and beauty in mind; her attention to detail is remarkable.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
806 sqft
Upgraded 1BD/1BA with Balcony - All Utilities Included. Spacious and Private place to call "Home" - 1BD/1BA condo with balcony + garage parking Features: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Updated Kitchen and Totally Renovated Full Bathroom with custom tiles.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
7034 STRATHMORE STREET
7034 Strathmore Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
627 sqft
Excellent Location!!! This bright and sunny unit is nicely updated. Walk Score of 98 out of 100! Dedicated tandem parking spaces near front door. Wonderful updated kitchen, wall- to-wall closets in BR, large walk-in closet.
