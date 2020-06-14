/
furnished apartments
120 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bethesda, MD
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,623
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,141
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,909
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
22 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,048
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,220
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1272 sqft
Gorgeous luxury apartment complex in walking distance of dining, shopping and entertainment. Apartments feature kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony with views of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5806 McKinley St A
5806 Mckinley Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesda - Property Id: 297787 Studio for rent / $1300 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1400 per month for monthly.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6120 River Rd
6120 River Road, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming, Furnished 4 BR Farmhouse in Bethesda - Property Id: 99774 This charming 4 bedroom farmhouse is furnished with antiques, handcrafted furniture and a fully stocked kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7504 GLENRIDDLE ROAD
7504 Glenriddle Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1349 sqft
Great location! Well maintained 3BR 2.5 BA home with new hardwood floors on the first and second levels. SS appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious living room.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704
4901 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY to lease this brand new 2 bedroom + den condominium with 2676 sf on the penthouse level in The Lauren, located in the HEART of downtown Bethesda! First time offered for lease - this condo has an incredible, private 1300 sf
Results within 1 mile of Bethesda
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,615
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
5727 Western Ave NW Unit B
5727 Western Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
Located in Chevy Chase DC walking distance to the Friendship Heights Metro Station is this adorable studio english basement with it's own separate entrance.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
1 Unit Available
4319 Murdock Mill Rd NW
4319 Murdock Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,675
For more information please call/text 202-550-4631 This is a fully renovated in-law suite apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
3800 GARRISON STREET NW
3800 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
3800 sqft
Gorgeous colonial & majestic home with 6BRs 3.5BAs, Office, Garage, Beautiful Yard & Patio Space for Entertaining. Main Level includes a foyer, dining room, living room, sun room/office space, kitchen overlooking the yard, and a powder room.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,499
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
MUST SEE Large Apartment -1500 square foot immaculate Corner Unit for rent. The unit can be leased fully furnished for $200 additional monthly rent. Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bethesda
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Adams Morgan
9 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Rosslyn
43 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
