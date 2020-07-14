All apartments in Baltimore
Wheelhouse
Wheelhouse

7 W Cross St · (667) 213-2652
Rent Special
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Contact the leasing office to schedule + up to 1 month free!
Location

7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307-A · Avail. now

$872

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 307-D · Avail. now

$872

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 307-B · Avail. now

$897

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 275 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wheelhouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
concierge
conference room
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room. Call us today for more information about Co-Living! Apartment/Private Suite Features: Fully furnished living room and kitchen including: - Custom sectional sofa by Interior Define - 55" Smart TV w/media stand - Glass coffee table - Area rug - Kitchen island - Kitchen essentials: including dishware, cookware, utensils, coffee maker, toaster and more - Bi-weekly cleaning service - Modern design including: - Quartz counter tops - Stainless steel appliances - Expansive windows - Large walk in showers (every private suite has its own private bathroom) - Temperature control for your own private suite Community/Building Features: - Weekly community events and gatherings to help you explore your city - Package lockers (for all your amazon orders) - Co-working space - Community lounge ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wheelhouse have any available units?
Wheelhouse has 17 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Wheelhouse have?
Some of Wheelhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wheelhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Wheelhouse is offering the following rent specials: VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Contact the leasing office to schedule + up to 1 month free!
Is Wheelhouse pet-friendly?
No, Wheelhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Wheelhouse offer parking?
Yes, Wheelhouse offers parking.
Does Wheelhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wheelhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wheelhouse have a pool?
Yes, Wheelhouse has a pool.
Does Wheelhouse have accessible units?
No, Wheelhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Wheelhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wheelhouse has units with dishwashers.
