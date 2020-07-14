Wheelhouse

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard garage parking pool gym bbq/grill concierge conference room

CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room. Call us today for more information about Co-Living! Apartment/Private Suite Features: Fully furnished living room and kitchen including: - Custom sectional sofa by Interior Define - 55" Smart TV w/media stand - Glass coffee table - Area rug - Kitchen island - Kitchen essentials: including dishware, cookware, utensils, coffee maker, toaster and more - Bi-weekly cleaning service - Modern design including: - Quartz counter tops - Stainless steel appliances - Expansive windows - Large walk in showers (every private suite has its own private bathroom) - Temperature control for your own private suite Community/Building Features: - Weekly community events and gatherings to help you explore your city - Package lockers (for all your amazon orders) - Co-working space - Community lounge ...