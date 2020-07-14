Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wheelhouse.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
concierge
conference room
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room. Call us today for more information about Co-Living! Apartment/Private Suite Features: Fully furnished living room and kitchen including: - Custom sectional sofa by Interior Define - 55" Smart TV w/media stand - Glass coffee table - Area rug - Kitchen island - Kitchen essentials: including dishware, cookware, utensils, coffee maker, toaster and more - Bi-weekly cleaning service - Modern design including: - Quartz counter tops - Stainless steel appliances - Expansive windows - Large walk in showers (every private suite has its own private bathroom) - Temperature control for your own private suite Community/Building Features: - Weekly community events and gatherings to help you explore your city - Package lockers (for all your amazon orders) - Co-working space - Community lounge ...
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.