The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bike storage business center conference room dog park media room online portal pool table yoga

Art in itself. Live artfully at The Fitzgerald Apartments, a community of Baltimore apartments for rent with beautiful studio, one- and two-bedroom homes located in Mount Vernon, Baltimore. Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald and the energy of his era, our residences are meant to move, inspire and stimulate. Complete with stunning features, exotic community amenities and breathtaking details, The Fitzgerald apartments are located just blocks away from the University of Baltimore, MICA, The Lyric and The Meyerhoff. Enjoy on-site retail like Brass Tap or Noona's for happy hour or ask our 24/7 concierge team for some recommendations around town. Come see for yourself what makes The Fitzgerald art in itself.