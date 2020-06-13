196 Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD

/
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE
428 Riverside Drive, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1763 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity! Wonderful 3 bedroom WATERFRONT cape cod. Here is your chance to feel like you are always on vacation. Bring your boat and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle. No need to pay to store your boat.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
8130 Hog Neck Road
8130 Hog Neck Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath lower Apartment with off street parking. Large patio area off kitchen. Close to shopping and route 100. Rent includes water and propane for hot water heater. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8172 FOREST GLEN DRIVE
8172 Forest Glen Drive, Lake Shore, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
832 sqft
Charming ranch style bungalow on deep water on Main Creek in Pasadena is ready for your client now. Lease can start immediately. The property is furnished. It is a rancher with a stepdown family room with fireplace.
1 of 31
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
301 HICKORY POINT ROAD
301 Hickory Point Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1288 sqft
Blue ribbon schools
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
605 TEBBSTON DR
605 Tebbston Drive, Lake Shore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
This 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home is located in the water privileged community of Tebbston on the Magothy. Community offers a tot lot with picnic area and grills, as well as a slip at the community pier on the Magothy.
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 HILLCREEK ROAD
1220 Hillcreek Road, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1900 sqft
Gorgeous water front apartment with all utilities included. Rent of $1,200 includes all utilities. Use of pier and yard is allowed. Gorgeous water views. Very clean and furnished. Affordable price of $1200.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7784 LAKELAND AVENUE
7784 Lakeland Avenue, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7784 LAKELAND AVENUE in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3156 sqft
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 beach promenade
1200 Beach Promenade, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
SECOND FLOOR, KITCHEN, FULL BATH, HEAT, ELECTRIC, WATER INCLUDED. NO WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, LAUNDROMAT A COUPLE BLOCKS AWAY. GREAT BEACH , DOCK AND WATER VIEWS.br 443-472-2752iP
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
