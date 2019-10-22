All apartments in Baltimore
Druid

2028 Mount Royal Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Mount Royal Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER, FULL SIZE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER! NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. COVERED BIKE ROOM IN BUILDING. This large, bright, corner unit is available July 1st! Lots of light and very close to MICA, Light Rail, Station North, Bolton Hill, Druid Hill Park. Easy access to I-83. Pet friendly with deposit. Dogs under 50lbs. Tenants pays for electric/cable/internet. Owner pays for trash, water and sewer. Tenant background check required. $40 screening fee, This property allows self guided viewing, without an appointment. Call or text my number, 810605788
Pet friendly with deposit. Dogs under 50lbs. Tenants pays for electric/cable/internet. Owner pays for trash, water and sewer. Tenant background check required. $40 screening fee, This property allows self guided viewing, without an appointment. Call or text my number, 810605788

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Druid have any available units?
Druid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Druid have?
Some of Druid's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Druid currently offering any rent specials?
Druid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Druid pet-friendly?
Yes, Druid is pet friendly.
Does Druid offer parking?
No, Druid does not offer parking.
Does Druid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Druid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Druid have a pool?
No, Druid does not have a pool.
Does Druid have accessible units?
No, Druid does not have accessible units.
Does Druid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Druid has units with dishwashers.
