Amenities
3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER, FULL SIZE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER! NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. COVERED BIKE ROOM IN BUILDING. This large, bright, corner unit is available July 1st! Lots of light and very close to MICA, Light Rail, Station North, Bolton Hill, Druid Hill Park. Easy access to I-83. Pet friendly with deposit. Dogs under 50lbs. Tenants pays for electric/cable/internet. Owner pays for trash, water and sewer. Tenant background check required. $40 screening fee, This property allows self guided viewing, without an appointment. Call or text my number, 810605788
