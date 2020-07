Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - You will love this newly renovated gem in Baltimore City.



Four bedrooms and two bathrooms featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a back patio enclosed by a privacy fence and central air.



This is a large townhome with extra dry storage space in the basement. Your family will love the upgrades, come tour with us today.



(RLNE5653870)