Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

932 Montpelier Street

932 Montpelier Street · No Longer Available
Location

932 Montpelier Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Semi Detached home available for immediate move in! This fully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Open floor plan that gives you flexibility to redecorate your rooms, plenty of windows for natural lighting and gourmet kitchen inclusive for SS appliances. Also includes a washer and dryer to save you a trip to laundromat and a backyard, great for cookouts and outdoor activities.

*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Montpelier Street have any available units?
932 Montpelier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 932 Montpelier Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 Montpelier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Montpelier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Montpelier Street is pet friendly.
Does 932 Montpelier Street offer parking?
No, 932 Montpelier Street does not offer parking.
Does 932 Montpelier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 Montpelier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Montpelier Street have a pool?
No, 932 Montpelier Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 Montpelier Street have accessible units?
No, 932 Montpelier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Montpelier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Montpelier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Montpelier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 Montpelier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
