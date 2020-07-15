932 Montpelier Street

Amenities
Semi Detached home available for immediate move in! This fully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Open floor plan that gives you flexibility to redecorate your rooms, plenty of windows for natural lighting and gourmet kitchen inclusive for SS appliances. Also includes a washer and dryer to save you a trip to laundromat and a backyard, great for cookouts and outdoor activities.
*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
Contact us to schedule a showing.