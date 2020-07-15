932 Montpelier Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Semi Detached home available for immediate move in! This fully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Open floor plan that gives you flexibility to redecorate your rooms, plenty of windows for natural lighting and gourmet kitchen inclusive for SS appliances. Also includes a washer and dryer to save you a trip to laundromat and a backyard, great for cookouts and outdoor activities.



*Virtual Showings available



*Vouchers accepted



*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over



*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



Contact us to schedule a showing.