Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, well maintained two story condo in the heart of Fells Point WITH GARAGE PARKING!! Two full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and all the ease of an eat-in-kitchen. Half bath on the 1st floor and laundry conveniently located on the upper level. Clean, sleek, and central to shops, restaurants, historic landmarks. Shows well and is move-in-ready! Comes Furnished if Desired! Non Smoking Unit.