Available April 1st - 5 min walk from Johns Hopkins Hospital / Medical Campus



1 bed/1 bath apartment of 929 Apartments available for rent.



- Convenient location: only 0.3 miles from Johns Hopkins Hospital and Medical Campus

- Corner room of 10th floor: pretty quiet with no neighborhood, and lots of natural lights from huge windows

- Fully furnished room & kitchen

- All utilities included

- $1525/ month

- Enjoy your campus life with fellow students in the 929 community!



You can take over my current contract (until August 31st, 2020) and renew it if you want. I also welcome those who need short-term housing!