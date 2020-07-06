All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 South Streeper Street

927 South Streeper Street · No Longer Available
Location

927 South Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sneak peek as this one won't last long. More pics to come SOON. This brick exterior townhouse offers fully upgraded living space with three levels that won't disappoint. Walk in to beautiful hardwood floors, brick feature wall, neutral wall colors, gorgeous trendy staircase, all open to fully upgraded kitchen. Kitchen offers white cabinet with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar and sliders to fenced-in brick patio and porch. Windows give the kitchen bright and airy feel with loads of natural light. Spacious bedrooms with upgraded bathrooms. Master ensuite offers massive stand-up shower, separate jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Finished basement with additional half bath for extra rec space. Second level has balcony with staircase leading to rooftop deck with gorgeous views. Located in the heart of Canton, this property is has it all. One dog welcome with owner approval and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 South Streeper Street have any available units?
927 South Streeper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 South Streeper Street have?
Some of 927 South Streeper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 South Streeper Street currently offering any rent specials?
927 South Streeper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 South Streeper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 South Streeper Street is pet friendly.
Does 927 South Streeper Street offer parking?
No, 927 South Streeper Street does not offer parking.
Does 927 South Streeper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 South Streeper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 South Streeper Street have a pool?
No, 927 South Streeper Street does not have a pool.
Does 927 South Streeper Street have accessible units?
No, 927 South Streeper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 927 South Streeper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 South Streeper Street does not have units with dishwashers.

