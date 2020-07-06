927 South Streeper Street

Amenities

Sneak peek as this one won't last long. More pics to come SOON. This brick exterior townhouse offers fully upgraded living space with three levels that won't disappoint. Walk in to beautiful hardwood floors, brick feature wall, neutral wall colors, gorgeous trendy staircase, all open to fully upgraded kitchen. Kitchen offers white cabinet with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar and sliders to fenced-in brick patio and porch. Windows give the kitchen bright and airy feel with loads of natural light. Spacious bedrooms with upgraded bathrooms. Master ensuite offers massive stand-up shower, separate jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Finished basement with additional half bath for extra rec space. Second level has balcony with staircase leading to rooftop deck with gorgeous views. Located in the heart of Canton, this property is has it all. One dog welcome with owner approval and deposit.