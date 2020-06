923 S EATON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE 4 STORY TOWN HOME WITH EVERY UPGRADE! HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT COMPLETE WITH SOLID DOORS, BALDWIN HARDWARE, FINISHED IN PLACE WHITE OAK FLOORING, TOP OF THE LINE COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTERS. ADDITIONAL PULL OUT REFRIGERATOR AND FREEZER IN KITCHEN PLUS FULL WALL SIZE WINE FRIDGE. LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH OVER 10' CEILINGS AND TALL WINDOWS. ALL CUSTOM RESTORATION HARDWARE LIGHTING AND WINDOW TREATMENTS CONVEY! HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE. 3 DECKS INCLUDING A LARGE ROOFTOP DECK WITH CITY AND WATER VIEWS.