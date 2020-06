Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

This home was recently renovated, and is extremely spacious in comparison to typical Baltimore row homes. Spacious rooms, a large rec room in the basement, and an updated kitchen, makes this a great location for anyone. Across the street from Suspended Brewery and Tavern, and near by University Hospital, Camden Yards, and the Inner Harbor



(RLNE5085406)