921 BINNEY STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Canton location next to Safeway, Canton Square, and Many Restaurants. Featuring 2-3 bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half baths. Private rear courtyard, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Main Floor Laundry. The second level has 2 pass-through style Bedrooms and 1 full bath, Upper level could be a Bedroom or den/loft space with a separate half bath. 2 pets under 15 lbs allowed with $500 refundable per pet deposit. For information on how to apply contact the Listing Agent for further details. Property is also currently listed for Sale. Residential Sale MLS# MDBA471026.