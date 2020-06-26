All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
921 BINNEY STREET
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

921 BINNEY STREET

921 Binney Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 Binney Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Canton location next to Safeway, Canton Square, and Many Restaurants. Featuring 2-3 bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half baths. Private rear courtyard, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Main Floor Laundry. The second level has 2 pass-through style Bedrooms and 1 full bath, Upper level could be a Bedroom or den/loft space with a separate half bath. 2 pets under 15 lbs allowed with $500 refundable per pet deposit. For information on how to apply contact the Listing Agent for further details. Property is also currently listed for Sale. Residential Sale MLS# MDBA471026.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 BINNEY STREET have any available units?
921 BINNEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 BINNEY STREET have?
Some of 921 BINNEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 BINNEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
921 BINNEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 BINNEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 BINNEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 921 BINNEY STREET offer parking?
No, 921 BINNEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 921 BINNEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 BINNEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 BINNEY STREET have a pool?
No, 921 BINNEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 921 BINNEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 921 BINNEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 921 BINNEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 BINNEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
