921 BINNEY STREET

Amenities
Prime Canton location next to Safeway, Canton Square, and Many Restaurants. Featuring 2-3 bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half baths. Private rear courtyard, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Main Floor Laundry. The second level has 2 pass-through style Bedrooms and 1 full bath, Upper level could be a Bedroom or den/loft space with a separate half bath. 2 pets under 15 lbs allowed with $500 refundable per pet deposit. For information on how to apply contact the Listing Agent for further details. Property is also currently listed for Sale. Residential Sale MLS# MDBA471026.