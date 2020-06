Amenities

Spacious Renovated apartment with large deck in the heart of federal hill. The Unit has high ceilings. Convenient location, walk everywhere. Vacant and available immediately. Spacious updated kitchen with high-end appliances. The entrance is on Wheeling Street in the side of the building. 8 months or 20 months lease only. Utilities are paid by tenants, however, water to be added at $45 a month for 2 occupants (or $29 for one occupant).