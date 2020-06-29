All apartments in Baltimore
913 S MACON STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

913 S MACON STREET

913 S Macon St · (410) 823-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

913 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome features an open layout, deck off kitchen, granite counter tops, SS appliances, 2 master suites, 1 car garage and parking with driveway for an additional parking spot. Lower level features garage, foyer and half bath with steps leading to the main level with gourmet kitchen and large living and dining room combo, 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and 4th level has master suite with 1 full bath. Make this your new DREAM HOME NOW! Start enjoying the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 S MACON STREET have any available units?
913 S MACON STREET has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 S MACON STREET have?
Some of 913 S MACON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 S MACON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
913 S MACON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 S MACON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 913 S MACON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 913 S MACON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 913 S MACON STREET offers parking.
Does 913 S MACON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 S MACON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 S MACON STREET have a pool?
No, 913 S MACON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 913 S MACON STREET have accessible units?
No, 913 S MACON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 913 S MACON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 S MACON STREET has units with dishwashers.
