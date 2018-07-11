911 Ryan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, Townhouse near UMD & Downtown - Property Id: 119639



Located in the historic Pigtown, on a quiet street. Convenient to UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden Yards, MARC, Light-Rail & Ravens Stadiums. Easy access to/from 95/295

Unfinished basement for storage. A fenced-in backyard for your enjoyment. Pet friendly. Credit score of 600 or higher. Background check is required. Tenant is responsible for utilities/water. Vouchers NOT available at this time. Proof of Renters Insurance is required.

Available for rent July 22

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/119639p

Property Id 119639



(RLNE5014646)