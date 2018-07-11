All apartments in Baltimore
911 Ryan Street

Location

911 Ryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, Townhouse near UMD & Downtown - Property Id: 119639

Located in the historic Pigtown, on a quiet street. Convenient to UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden Yards, MARC, Light-Rail & Ravens Stadiums. Easy access to/from 95/295
Unfinished basement for storage. A fenced-in backyard for your enjoyment. Pet friendly. Credit score of 600 or higher. Background check is required. Tenant is responsible for utilities/water. Vouchers NOT available at this time. Proof of Renters Insurance is required.
Available for rent July 22
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/119639p
Property Id 119639

(RLNE5014646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Ryan Street have any available units?
911 Ryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Ryan Street have?
Some of 911 Ryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Ryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 Ryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Ryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Ryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 911 Ryan Street offer parking?
No, 911 Ryan Street does not offer parking.
Does 911 Ryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Ryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Ryan Street have a pool?
No, 911 Ryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 Ryan Street have accessible units?
No, 911 Ryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Ryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Ryan Street has units with dishwashers.
