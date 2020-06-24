All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

910 WOLFE STREET S

910 S Wolfe St · No Longer Available
Location

910 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2bd/2ba Fell's Point home. Available 4/14!There are hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. There is also a dishwasher & garbage disposal! The home comes with Central A/C, a Washer/Dryer, a Fireplace (for aesthetic appeal), a Balcony & Terrace, & Updated. Bathrooms (one is en-suite). Utilities not included with rent. Super convenient to JHU medical campus, downtown and a quick walk to all of the great restaurants, bars and shopping in Fells Point.Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

