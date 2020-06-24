910 WOLFE STREET S

Amenities

Nice 2bd/2ba Fell's Point home. Available 4/14!There are hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. There is also a dishwasher & garbage disposal! The home comes with Central A/C, a Washer/Dryer, a Fireplace (for aesthetic appeal), a Balcony & Terrace, & Updated. Bathrooms (one is en-suite). Utilities not included with rent. Super convenient to JHU medical campus, downtown and a quick walk to all of the great restaurants, bars and shopping in Fells Point.Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet