909 N Calvert St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/846bb470ea ---- This second floor apartment is completely renovated from the ground up! The apartment features cherry hardwood floors, large closets, a designer kitchen, and washer/dryer. It has a spacious, light-filled living room and a large, modern bathroom. The bedroom looks out over a private rear yard. The walls, ceilings and floors are all sound insulated for quiet, peaceful living. In the kitchen, the jet black designer kitchen appliances are ENERGY STAR certified, and include a refrigerator with crystal bins and ice maker, a no-rinse dishwasher, and a gas range/oven with electric starter and timer. The kitchen cabinets feature cherry finishes, and the floor is designer ceramic. The bathroom has white finish cabinetry and a designer ceramic floor. The bedroom has high-grade berber carpet and a walk-in closet, and the living room has large, front-facing picture windows and cherry hardwood floors. The central heating and cooling boasts a 5-day fully programmable ENERGY STAR certified thermostat control, and the apartment also has its own hot water supply and an in-unit washer/dryer is conveniently located in a laundry room off of the bathroom. For additional energy savings, this apartment also has brand new, double-paned energy efficient windows. An in-unit building entry system is provided for your security. 909 North Calvert Street is 4.5 blocks from Penn Station (Amtrak, MARC, Lightrail) and University of Baltimore, 2 blocks from the Johns Hopkins Hospital shuttle, 3 blocks from Washington Place/Mt. Vernon Square (home of the Walters Art Gallery and the Peabody Institute), a short walk to downtown, the Inner Harbor and University of Maryland, and is right on the Calvert/St. Paul bus lines. Parking is available in a lot directly adjacent to the building starting at $75 per month. City parking permits for Calvert and surrounding streets are available, and are restricted to one per apartment. Finding street parking in the neighborhood is very reasonable. 60% Discount to M.V. Fitness, three blocks away (http://mvfit.com)