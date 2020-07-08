All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

909 N Calvert St

909 N Calvert St · No Longer Available
Location

909 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/846bb470ea ---- This second floor apartment is completely renovated from the ground up! The apartment features cherry hardwood floors, large closets, a designer kitchen, and washer/dryer. It has a spacious, light-filled living room and a large, modern bathroom. The bedroom looks out over a private rear yard. The walls, ceilings and floors are all sound insulated for quiet, peaceful living. In the kitchen, the jet black designer kitchen appliances are ENERGY STAR certified, and include a refrigerator with crystal bins and ice maker, a no-rinse dishwasher, and a gas range/oven with electric starter and timer. The kitchen cabinets feature cherry finishes, and the floor is designer ceramic. The bathroom has white finish cabinetry and a designer ceramic floor. The bedroom has high-grade berber carpet and a walk-in closet, and the living room has large, front-facing picture windows and cherry hardwood floors. The central heating and cooling boasts a 5-day fully programmable ENERGY STAR certified thermostat control, and the apartment also has its own hot water supply and an in-unit washer/dryer is conveniently located in a laundry room off of the bathroom. For additional energy savings, this apartment also has brand new, double-paned energy efficient windows. An in-unit building entry system is provided for your security. 909 North Calvert Street is 4.5 blocks from Penn Station (Amtrak, MARC, Lightrail) and University of Baltimore, 2 blocks from the Johns Hopkins Hospital shuttle, 3 blocks from Washington Place/Mt. Vernon Square (home of the Walters Art Gallery and the Peabody Institute), a short walk to downtown, the Inner Harbor and University of Maryland, and is right on the Calvert/St. Paul bus lines. Parking is available in a lot directly adjacent to the building starting at $75 per month. City parking permits for Calvert and surrounding streets are available, and are restricted to one per apartment. Finding street parking in the neighborhood is very reasonable. 60% Discount to M.V. Fitness, three blocks away (http://mvfit.com)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 N Calvert St have any available units?
909 N Calvert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 N Calvert St have?
Some of 909 N Calvert St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 N Calvert St currently offering any rent specials?
909 N Calvert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 N Calvert St pet-friendly?
No, 909 N Calvert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 909 N Calvert St offer parking?
Yes, 909 N Calvert St offers parking.
Does 909 N Calvert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 N Calvert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 N Calvert St have a pool?
No, 909 N Calvert St does not have a pool.
Does 909 N Calvert St have accessible units?
No, 909 N Calvert St does not have accessible units.
Does 909 N Calvert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 N Calvert St has units with dishwashers.

