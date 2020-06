Amenities

parking carpet refrigerator

PRICE IMPROVED!! CUTE ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH TOWNHOME WITH OPEN STAIRWAY, EXPOSED BRICK AND WALL TO WALL BERBER CARPETING! PRIVATE YARD WITH PAVERS AND SHED! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND ONE BLOCK FROM CANTON SQUARE! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE! $55.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR EACH ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER!! CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED!