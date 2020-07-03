906 E BIDDLE STREET

Amenities

Beautiful home in Johnston Square Community. 3 levels, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wall to wall carpet, separate living and dining room area & plenty closet space. Awesome kitchen w/ plenty cabinet space, island and pantry closet for storage. Master Suite on 3rd level w/ full bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer. Large fenced in rear yard for entertaining. Large basement for storage. Central AC. Convenient to public transportation. Across the street from school. Programs welcome to apply. $1,250. Available immediately!