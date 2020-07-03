All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 906 E BIDDLE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
906 E BIDDLE STREET
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

906 E BIDDLE STREET

906 East Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

906 East Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Johnson Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Johnston Square Community. 3 levels, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wall to wall carpet, separate living and dining room area & plenty closet space. Awesome kitchen w/ plenty cabinet space, island and pantry closet for storage. Master Suite on 3rd level w/ full bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer. Large fenced in rear yard for entertaining. Large basement for storage. Central AC. Convenient to public transportation. Across the street from school. Programs welcome to apply. $1,250. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 E BIDDLE STREET have any available units?
906 E BIDDLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 E BIDDLE STREET have?
Some of 906 E BIDDLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 E BIDDLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
906 E BIDDLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 E BIDDLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 906 E BIDDLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 906 E BIDDLE STREET offer parking?
No, 906 E BIDDLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 906 E BIDDLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 E BIDDLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 E BIDDLE STREET have a pool?
No, 906 E BIDDLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 906 E BIDDLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 906 E BIDDLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 906 E BIDDLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 E BIDDLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland