903 S CAROLINE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

903 S CAROLINE STREET

903 South Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 South Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
SUN DRENCHED CORNER BI-LEVEL CONDO IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT W/ OVER 1,500 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE & DEEDED GARAGE PARKING LOCATED STEPS FROM UNIT ENTRY! Location does not get any better than this - located right where Fells Point and Harbor East meet! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/ spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, separate dining area, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters & ss appliances, main level half bath, upper level w/ 2 bedroom suites including a generous Master suite w/ spa bath w/ double sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub, rooftop terrace w/ incredible views of Harbor East and the Harbor! Located steps from tons of shopping and all the hot Baltimore restaurants. This is city living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 S CAROLINE STREET have any available units?
903 S CAROLINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 S CAROLINE STREET have?
Some of 903 S CAROLINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 S CAROLINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
903 S CAROLINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 S CAROLINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 903 S CAROLINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 903 S CAROLINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 903 S CAROLINE STREET offers parking.
Does 903 S CAROLINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 S CAROLINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 S CAROLINE STREET have a pool?
No, 903 S CAROLINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 903 S CAROLINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 903 S CAROLINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 903 S CAROLINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 S CAROLINE STREET has units with dishwashers.

