903 S CAROLINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

SUN DRENCHED CORNER BI-LEVEL CONDO IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT W/ OVER 1,500 SQ. FT. OF LIVING SPACE & DEEDED GARAGE PARKING LOCATED STEPS FROM UNIT ENTRY! Location does not get any better than this - located right where Fells Point and Harbor East meet! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/ spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, separate dining area, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters & ss appliances, main level half bath, upper level w/ 2 bedroom suites including a generous Master suite w/ spa bath w/ double sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub, rooftop terrace w/ incredible views of Harbor East and the Harbor! Located steps from tons of shopping and all the hot Baltimore restaurants. This is city living at it's best!