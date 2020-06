Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming home in historic Federal Hill. Features updated kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, wood floors, newer roof and skylights. Private fenced in backyard on a quiet street. Central A/C and heat. It is a must see! Property also going to be offered for lease. Ground rent amount needs to be confirmed by buyer.