901 Druid Park Lake Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Renaissance at Reservoir Hill is located within the historic Reservoir Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. The community is comprised of several row homes with each apartment home featuring a unique floor plan, a fully updated kitchen and a washer & dryer. These communities set the standard for affordable housing in this extraordinary neighborhood.



Whether you choose a two, three, or four-bedroom apartment or rowhome, you’ll find a classic design and large windows that make coming home something special. Adding to these wonderful comforts, you’ll also enjoy all of the benefits of living in Reservoir Hill such as close proximity I-83, Druid Park and Druid Lake, and St. Francis Neighborhood Center.



Located a short distance from Druid Park, Johns Hopkins University, MICA and the Maryland Zoo, Renaissance at Reservoir Hill puts you close to the places you want to be: shopping, dining and entertainment. This is the kind of home you’ve been looking for.