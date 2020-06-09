All apartments in Baltimore
901 Druid Park Lake Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:13 AM

901 Druid Park Lake Dr

901 Druid Park Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Druid Park Lake Drive, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renaissance at Reservoir Hill is located within the historic Reservoir Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. The community is comprised of several row homes with each apartment home featuring a unique floor plan, a fully updated kitchen and a washer & dryer. These communities set the standard for affordable housing in this extraordinary neighborhood.

Whether you choose a two, three, or four-bedroom apartment or rowhome, you’ll find a classic design and large windows that make coming home something special. Adding to these wonderful comforts, you’ll also enjoy all of the benefits of living in Reservoir Hill such as close proximity I-83, Druid Park and Druid Lake, and St. Francis Neighborhood Center.

Located a short distance from Druid Park, Johns Hopkins University, MICA and the Maryland Zoo, Renaissance at Reservoir Hill puts you close to the places you want to be: shopping, dining and entertainment. This is the kind of home you’ve been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr have any available units?
901 Druid Park Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr have?
Some of 901 Druid Park Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Druid Park Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 Druid Park Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Druid Park Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 901 Druid Park Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 901 Druid Park Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Druid Park Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 901 Druid Park Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 Druid Park Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Druid Park Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Druid Park Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
