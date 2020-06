Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This updated 3-bedroom row home across from Union Square is available for rent now! Featuring an updated kitchen, updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, charming exposed brick, an abundance of natural light and more! Plus, extra storage space in the basement. Conveniently located near University of Maryland/Biopark, Camden Yards & M&T Bank Stadium, and more.