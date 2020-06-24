877 Ryan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 07/01/19 Townhouse in Camden crossing - Property Id: 102256



4 bedrooms with 3 beautiful full bathroom, and a half bathroom off family room.Spacious master bedroom with beautiful bathroom (shower and tub), 2 bedrooms on the third floor that share 1 hallway full bath, 1 quiet bedroom on the first floor with its own full bath. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, cherry cabinet, energy efficient stainless steel appliance, french door fridge. Deck in the sunshine for your enjoyment. Washer/dryer conveniently located right off the kitchen. Upgrade berber carpet in all bedrooms. Hard Hickory floor in family room and powder room. Beautiful tile in the foyer, kitchen, and all 3 full bathrooms.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102256

Property Id 102256



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4731052)