Baltimore, MD
877 Ryan St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

877 Ryan St

877 Ryan Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
2 Bedrooms
Location

877 Ryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Townhouse in Camden crossing - Property Id: 102256

4 bedrooms with 3 beautiful full bathroom, and a half bathroom off family room.Spacious master bedroom with beautiful bathroom (shower and tub), 2 bedrooms on the third floor that share 1 hallway full bath, 1 quiet bedroom on the first floor with its own full bath. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, cherry cabinet, energy efficient stainless steel appliance, french door fridge. Deck in the sunshine for your enjoyment. Washer/dryer conveniently located right off the kitchen. Upgrade berber carpet in all bedrooms. Hard Hickory floor in family room and powder room. Beautiful tile in the foyer, kitchen, and all 3 full bathrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102256
Property Id 102256

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4731052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Ryan St have any available units?
877 Ryan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Ryan St have?
Some of 877 Ryan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Ryan St currently offering any rent specials?
877 Ryan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Ryan St pet-friendly?
No, 877 Ryan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 877 Ryan St offer parking?
No, 877 Ryan St does not offer parking.
Does 877 Ryan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 877 Ryan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Ryan St have a pool?
No, 877 Ryan St does not have a pool.
Does 877 Ryan St have accessible units?
No, 877 Ryan St does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Ryan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 Ryan St has units with dishwashers.
