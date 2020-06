Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated unit in a perfect location. Easy access to light rail (Center St.) and highway access, shops are right outside your door! 2 parking spaces included with rent! 2 level home with W/D in unit and zoned climate control on each floor. 2 Electric fp's, built in surround sound, doorbell camera for added security. Beautiful hwd flooring throughout, recessed lighting, dream bathroom!!