855 RAMSAY STREET

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Camden Crossing rental is Now Available! This beautiful 4-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse has hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and stairways. Entertain your family and friends on the deck off the eat-in kitchen. Or entertain in the openness of your living room, dining room, and kitchen. This Georgian Townhouse rooms are naturally lit and all super cozy. This perfect rental property comes with 1-car garage; 3-additional parking that is only accessible to you and your guests, and YES of course~additional street parking. 855 Ramsay is conveniently located and in walking distance to the UMB, University Bio-Park, UMMC, Baltimore Inner Harbor, M&T Stadium, Camden Yards, and the B & O Museum. Wow~also quick access to highways I95, 295-B/W Pkwy, and 695.