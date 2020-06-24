All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

855 RAMSAY STREET

855 Ramsay Street · No Longer Available
Location

855 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Camden Crossing rental is Now Available! This beautiful 4-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms townhouse has hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and stairways. Entertain your family and friends on the deck off the eat-in kitchen. Or entertain in the openness of your living room, dining room, and kitchen. This Georgian Townhouse rooms are naturally lit and all super cozy. This perfect rental property comes with 1-car garage; 3-additional parking that is only accessible to you and your guests, and YES of course~additional street parking. 855 Ramsay is conveniently located and in walking distance to the UMB, University Bio-Park, UMMC, Baltimore Inner Harbor, M&T Stadium, Camden Yards, and the B & O Museum. Wow~also quick access to highways I95, 295-B/W Pkwy, and 695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 RAMSAY STREET have any available units?
855 RAMSAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 RAMSAY STREET have?
Some of 855 RAMSAY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 RAMSAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
855 RAMSAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 RAMSAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 855 RAMSAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 855 RAMSAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 855 RAMSAY STREET offers parking.
Does 855 RAMSAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 RAMSAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 RAMSAY STREET have a pool?
No, 855 RAMSAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 855 RAMSAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 855 RAMSAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 855 RAMSAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
