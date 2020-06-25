All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 85 South Kossuth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
85 South Kossuth Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

85 South Kossuth Street

85 South Kossuth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

85 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2BR TOWNHOME W/ LOFT - Property Id: 62638

Now available for immediate move in is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome located in West Baltimore. It is conveniently located in Gwynn Oaks, Locust Point, and the Security Square Mall. This home has been recently renovated, with the third bedroom converted into a loft. It features beautiful hardwood flooring as well as wall to wall carpeting. Brand new kitchen and bath! Make this charming rental into your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62638
Property Id 62638

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 South Kossuth Street have any available units?
85 South Kossuth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 South Kossuth Street have?
Some of 85 South Kossuth Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 South Kossuth Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 South Kossuth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 South Kossuth Street pet-friendly?
No, 85 South Kossuth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 85 South Kossuth Street offer parking?
No, 85 South Kossuth Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 South Kossuth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 South Kossuth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 South Kossuth Street have a pool?
No, 85 South Kossuth Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 South Kossuth Street have accessible units?
No, 85 South Kossuth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 South Kossuth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 South Kossuth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland