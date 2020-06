Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

They say the three most important things in real estate are location, location and well.. location. This home definitely checks all the marks with its ideal location for an easy commute to work, a high concentration of restaurants, shopping, a quick access to every imaginable business and educational institution in Baltimore as long as I-83. Warm hard wood floors, abundant of sun light and ample of space calls you to make this beautiful home yours!