826 S EAST AVENUE

Available May 15th, this spacious home is on a great block in Canton. 3 finished levels and a roof deck make this a great property to call home. Living room has hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding. Separate dining area leads to the kitchen, with white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms upstairs featuring a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Finished basement has a full bathroom. Washer and dryer in basement. Pets OK with additional refundable deposit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit score, $90k+ household income, 12+ month lease, 1 months rent for deposit.