Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:16 AM

826 S EAST AVENUE

826 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Available May 15th, this spacious home is on a great block in Canton. 3 finished levels and a roof deck make this a great property to call home. Living room has hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding. Separate dining area leads to the kitchen, with white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms upstairs featuring a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Finished basement has a full bathroom. Washer and dryer in basement. Pets OK with additional refundable deposit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit score, $90k+ household income, 12+ month lease, 1 months rent for deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
826 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 826 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
826 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 S EAST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 826 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 826 S EAST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 826 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 826 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 826 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 826 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 S EAST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
