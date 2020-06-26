All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
825 S. Kenwood Ave.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

825 S. Kenwood Ave.

825 South Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
825 S. Kenwood Ave. Available 06/24/19 Incredible 2bd/2ba Canton rowhome..Available 6/24! - Incredible 2bd/2ba Canton rowhome.. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer. Central A/C. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom as well! Ample street parking. Centrally located to all that Canton has to offer! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/24!

No cats/ Small dogs okay with $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2461488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. have any available units?
825 S. Kenwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. have?
Some of 825 S. Kenwood Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S. Kenwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
825 S. Kenwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S. Kenwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 S. Kenwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 825 S. Kenwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 S. Kenwood Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 825 S. Kenwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 825 S. Kenwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S. Kenwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S. Kenwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
