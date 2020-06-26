Amenities
825 S. Kenwood Ave. Available 06/24/19 Incredible 2bd/2ba Canton rowhome..Available 6/24! - Incredible 2bd/2ba Canton rowhome.. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/Dryer. Central A/C. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom as well! Ample street parking. Centrally located to all that Canton has to offer! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/24!
No cats/ Small dogs okay with $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month pet rent per pet
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2461488)