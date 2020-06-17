825 S.hanover St

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Federal Hill. Good size living room dining room combo with hardwood floors and fireplace in the living room. Great updated galley kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, and bar seating area. Gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator. Small balcony off the back of the house. Half bath as well. Second floor has 2 nice bedrooms with hardwood floors, and one full bath. Basement can be used as a third bedroom with a full bath. Laundry on first floor. There is also a 2 car parking garage.