825 S.hanover St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

825 S.hanover St

825 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Federal Hill. Good size living room dining room combo with hardwood floors and fireplace in the living room. Great updated galley kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, and bar seating area. Gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator. Small balcony off the back of the house. Half bath as well. Second floor has 2 nice bedrooms with hardwood floors, and one full bath. Basement can be used as a third bedroom with a full bath. Laundry on first floor. There is also a 2 car parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S.hanover St have any available units?
825 S.hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 S.hanover St have?
Some of 825 S.hanover St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S.hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
825 S.hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S.hanover St pet-friendly?
No, 825 S.hanover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 825 S.hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 825 S.hanover St offers parking.
Does 825 S.hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 S.hanover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S.hanover St have a pool?
No, 825 S.hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 825 S.hanover St have accessible units?
No, 825 S.hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S.hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S.hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
