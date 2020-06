Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a very well-kept beautiful studio apartment in a grand SECURE building with loads of character and charm. This unit has hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, beautiful windows, large closet, full fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and an updated bathroom. PARKING can be rented for an additional $75 per month. Washer and Dryer available for use on main level. $40 app fee and $60 move in fee. Call or email or text for more information.