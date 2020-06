Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazingly renovated and rarely available row-house in the heart of Hampden! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom Spacious kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer conveniently located on 2nd level. 2 car parking pad in back. Perfectly located within a walking distance to all of your favorite restaurants and shops. Minutes from JHU, I-83 and downtown.