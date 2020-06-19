All apartments in Baltimore
817 Whitelock Street - 2

817 Whitelock Street · (443) 687-9376
Location

817 Whitelock Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

750 sq ft top floor 1 BDR 1 BTH apartment with eat-in kitchen and full size washer and dryer. This spacious apartment is in the historic Resevoir Hill neighborhood within 5min walking distance to Druid Hill Park. Secured entry, Ample on-street parking, and public transportation on the same block. Easy connections to North Ave and Mt. Royal Light Rail Stations, State Center Metro, and Penn Station MARC. Close to MICA, University of Baltimore, Hopkins, Loyola, and University of Maryland Medical. 1 pet allowed with pet deposit and pet rent. Housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 have any available units?
817 Whitelock Street - 2 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 have?
Some of 817 Whitelock Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Whitelock Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
817 Whitelock Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Whitelock Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Whitelock Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 817 Whitelock Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Whitelock Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 817 Whitelock Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 817 Whitelock Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Whitelock Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Whitelock Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
