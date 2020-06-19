817 Whitelock Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

750 sq ft top floor 1 BDR 1 BTH apartment with eat-in kitchen and full size washer and dryer. This spacious apartment is in the historic Resevoir Hill neighborhood within 5min walking distance to Druid Hill Park. Secured entry, Ample on-street parking, and public transportation on the same block. Easy connections to North Ave and Mt. Royal Light Rail Stations, State Center Metro, and Penn Station MARC. Close to MICA, University of Baltimore, Hopkins, Loyola, and University of Maryland Medical. 1 pet allowed with pet deposit and pet rent. Housing vouchers accepted.