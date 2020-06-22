816 South Rose Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just wait until you see the charm of this great townhouse. You are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors as you enter the large living room. The wide open space between the living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining. The dining room is also perfect for those quaint dinners as well. Your step down kitchen has everything you need to make that perfect meal. Granite counters and stainless appliances work so well with the great cabinets around them. Off the kitchen is a huge deck for all those cook out that you have always wanted to have but never had enough room.

Second floor has 2 great bedrooms. large Master bedroom with exposed brick and walk in closet. The closet alone should make you want to rent this great property. There is also laundry on the second floor. Then you have a great second bedroom and full bathroom to round out the second floor.

Full basement with built in seating perfect for that man-cave experience. Available Now $1450/ + Utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.