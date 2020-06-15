All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 813 S. Potomac St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
813 S. Potomac St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

813 S. Potomac St

813 South Potomac Street · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

813 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 813 S. Potomac St · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
813 S. Potomac St Available 07/15/20 Simply Perfect Canton 2bd/2ba Rowhome w/ Parking! Available 7/15! - Simply Perfect Canton 2bd/2ba Rowhome with hardwood flooring in main living area. Overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Central A/C. Lovely kitchen with charming black & white flooring, dishwasher, eat-in area, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Exposed interior brick adds to its charm! Ornamental fireplace with mantel in raised living room. Second-floor washer/dryer for ease for your laundry needs! Each bedroom has a ceiling fan with overhead lighting and ample closet space. Master bedroom has updated master bathroom. And an updated full bathroom on second floor. Unfinished Basement for Storage, and Parking Pad! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!

Video link: https://youtu.be/s9Wwlfor5O0

Pet policy: Only one pet allowed. Small dog/Cat okay. Dog must be under 35 pounds. $100 nonrefundable pet fee for pet. $15/month pet rent for pet

Super convenient to Canton Square with amazing restaurants and shops. Enjoy waterside walks along the promenade!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2885249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S. Potomac St have any available units?
813 S. Potomac St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 S. Potomac St have?
Some of 813 S. Potomac St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S. Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
813 S. Potomac St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S. Potomac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 S. Potomac St is pet friendly.
Does 813 S. Potomac St offer parking?
Yes, 813 S. Potomac St does offer parking.
Does 813 S. Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 S. Potomac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S. Potomac St have a pool?
No, 813 S. Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 813 S. Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 813 S. Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S. Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 S. Potomac St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 813 S. Potomac St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Blackstone
3333 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity