813 S. Potomac St Available 07/15/20 Simply Perfect Canton 2bd/2ba Rowhome w/ Parking! Available 7/15! - Simply Perfect Canton 2bd/2ba Rowhome with hardwood flooring in main living area. Overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Central A/C. Lovely kitchen with charming black & white flooring, dishwasher, eat-in area, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Exposed interior brick adds to its charm! Ornamental fireplace with mantel in raised living room. Second-floor washer/dryer for ease for your laundry needs! Each bedroom has a ceiling fan with overhead lighting and ample closet space. Master bedroom has updated master bathroom. And an updated full bathroom on second floor. Unfinished Basement for Storage, and Parking Pad! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!



Video link: https://youtu.be/s9Wwlfor5O0



Pet policy: Only one pet allowed. Small dog/Cat okay. Dog must be under 35 pounds. $100 nonrefundable pet fee for pet. $15/month pet rent for pet



Super convenient to Canton Square with amazing restaurants and shops. Enjoy waterside walks along the promenade!



