813 S Curley St

**TEXT RON FOR TOURS!!** ***443-447-5238 This is a lovely unique home located in Canton just a few blocks from dining, bars and shopping. First floor features a spacious living room and a large kitchen very modern with beautiful appliances. Laundry is also located on 1st level! 2nd floor features 2 Bedrooms both spacious. Also A FULL BATH WHICH IS LOCATED IN THE MASTER BEDROOM! 2nd floor also has a 2nd sitting/ office area separating the 2 bedrooms. Space for 1 car parking in back! BOOK YOUR TOUR TODAY!!