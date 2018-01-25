All apartments in Baltimore
813 S Curley St

813 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
**TEXT RON FOR TOURS!!** ***443-447-5238 This is a lovely unique home located in Canton just a few blocks from dining, bars and shopping. First floor features a spacious living room and a large kitchen very modern with beautiful appliances. Laundry is also located on 1st level! 2nd floor features 2 Bedrooms both spacious. Also A FULL BATH WHICH IS LOCATED IN THE MASTER BEDROOM! 2nd floor also has a 2nd sitting/ office area separating the 2 bedrooms. Space for 1 car parking in back! BOOK YOUR TOUR TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S Curley St have any available units?
813 S Curley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 813 S Curley St currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Curley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Curley St pet-friendly?
No, 813 S Curley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 813 S Curley St offer parking?
Yes, 813 S Curley St does offer parking.
Does 813 S Curley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Curley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Curley St have a pool?
Yes, 813 S Curley St has a pool.
Does 813 S Curley St have accessible units?
No, 813 S Curley St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Curley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S Curley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 S Curley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 S Curley St does not have units with air conditioning.
