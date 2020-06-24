All apartments in Baltimore
811 S Clinton St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

811 S Clinton St

811 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 1 half bath townhome located in Canton. This is a great location, and convenient to 95, 83, and downtown. Nestled between Highland town, Canton and Brewers Hill giving you the best of all three! The water front is right around the corner offering free music on first Thursdays, shopping, restaurants, arts and more! You are in good company in this stunning Canton Townhome!

Property Highlights:

- Great Location
- Hardwood Floors
- Exposed Brick
- Back patio
- Roof top Deck
- Finished Basement
- Security System in Home (not included but can hook it up if wanted)

Available NOW!

(RLNE4796633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 S Clinton St have any available units?
811 S Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 S Clinton St have?
Some of 811 S Clinton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 S Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
811 S Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 S Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 S Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 811 S Clinton St offer parking?
No, 811 S Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 811 S Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 S Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 S Clinton St have a pool?
No, 811 S Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 811 S Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 811 S Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 811 S Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 S Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
