811 S Clinton St

3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 1 half bath townhome located in Canton. This is a great location, and convenient to 95, 83, and downtown. Nestled between Highland town, Canton and Brewers Hill giving you the best of all three! The water front is right around the corner offering free music on first Thursdays, shopping, restaurants, arts and more! You are in good company in this stunning Canton Townhome!



Property Highlights:



- Great Location

- Hardwood Floors

- Exposed Brick

- Back patio

- Roof top Deck

- Finished Basement

- Security System in Home (not included but can hook it up if wanted)



Available NOW!



