All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 809 S BOND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
809 S BOND STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

809 S BOND STREET

809 South Bond Street · (410) 804-3682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

809 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Walking along this cobblestone street, you can imagine that you're strolling this charming historic seaport a century ago. Thanks to historic preservation, many of the homes appear now much as they did then, but the traditional exterior of this rowhome belies the open plan you'll find inside. You will be surprised to find a dramatic vaulted ceiling and skylights that drench the living/dining room and lofted second floor bedroom with sunlight. The kitchen and bath have been refreshed with stainless appliances and granite counters. There are tile and wood floors on the main level, and all of the carpet upstairs will be replaced before you move in. This home features your own washer and dryer, and an adorable private courtyard off of the living room -- features you won't find in every rental. But best of all, you will live literally steps from the waterfront promenade and some of the best restaurants, shops and galleries Charm City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S BOND STREET have any available units?
809 S BOND STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 S BOND STREET have?
Some of 809 S BOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
809 S BOND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S BOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 809 S BOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 809 S BOND STREET offer parking?
No, 809 S BOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 809 S BOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 S BOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S BOND STREET have a pool?
No, 809 S BOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 809 S BOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 809 S BOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S BOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 S BOND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 809 S BOND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity