809 S BOND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Walking along this cobblestone street, you can imagine that you're strolling this charming historic seaport a century ago. Thanks to historic preservation, many of the homes appear now much as they did then, but the traditional exterior of this rowhome belies the open plan you'll find inside. You will be surprised to find a dramatic vaulted ceiling and skylights that drench the living/dining room and lofted second floor bedroom with sunlight. The kitchen and bath have been refreshed with stainless appliances and granite counters. There are tile and wood floors on the main level, and all of the carpet upstairs will be replaced before you move in. This home features your own washer and dryer, and an adorable private courtyard off of the living room -- features you won't find in every rental. But best of all, you will live literally steps from the waterfront promenade and some of the best restaurants, shops and galleries Charm City has to offer.