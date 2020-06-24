805 N Glover St

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet

This fully renovated townhome has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is about 1000 square feet of affordable living space. This lovely home is just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital and the new Bio-Tech. Come and see, youll be glad you did!



Property Highlights:

- The exposed brick wall creates a dramatic decorating effect.

- Central air conditioning

- Double pane windows

- Six panels doors

- Skylight

- The bathroom and kitchen are beautifully tiled

- Wall to wall carpeting

- Prepared basement with washer and dryer hookups.

- Fenced backyard



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4702001)