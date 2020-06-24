All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 N Glover St

805 North Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fully renovated townhome has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is about 1000 square feet of affordable living space. This lovely home is just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital and the new Bio-Tech. Come and see, youll be glad you did!

Property Highlights:
- The exposed brick wall creates a dramatic decorating effect.
- Central air conditioning
- Double pane windows
- Six panels doors
- Skylight
- The bathroom and kitchen are beautifully tiled
- Wall to wall carpeting
- Prepared basement with washer and dryer hookups.
- Fenced backyard

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4702001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N Glover St have any available units?
805 N Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 N Glover St have?
Some of 805 N Glover St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
805 N Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N Glover St pet-friendly?
No, 805 N Glover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 805 N Glover St offer parking?
No, 805 N Glover St does not offer parking.
Does 805 N Glover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N Glover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N Glover St have a pool?
No, 805 N Glover St does not have a pool.
Does 805 N Glover St have accessible units?
No, 805 N Glover St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N Glover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N Glover St does not have units with dishwashers.
