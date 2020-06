Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Walk to school or work from this Victorian "mini-mansion" directly across from UMMC. Modern 3-BR/2-BA 2nd floor apartment has all the space & amenities you could want. Granite counters, wood floors, SS appliances, large BR's, 10' ceilings, shared patio and much, much more. $60/mo additional per tenant for all utilities (limits apply)! WELCOME HOME!!