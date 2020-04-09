All apartments in Baltimore
802 Jack St

Location

802 Jack St, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable 3 bedroom townhouse available in Brooklyn. This large townhouse features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a spacious living room, kitchen, 2 full bathrooms and a basement. Bring the kids and play in your front or back yards. Close to major bus lines, shopping, schools, churches and more.

This Property is conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. This unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC Train). We are Pet Friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent

Call one of our leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Jack St have any available units?
802 Jack St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 802 Jack St currently offering any rent specials?
802 Jack St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Jack St pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Jack St is pet friendly.
Does 802 Jack St offer parking?
No, 802 Jack St does not offer parking.
Does 802 Jack St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Jack St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Jack St have a pool?
No, 802 Jack St does not have a pool.
Does 802 Jack St have accessible units?
No, 802 Jack St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Jack St have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Jack St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Jack St have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Jack St does not have units with air conditioning.
