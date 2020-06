Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking valet service

Incredible waterfront luxury condo with fabulous views of the harbor and meticulously landscaped grounds. Impeccable construction and exceptional quality throughout this home include hardwood flooring, granite counters and Viking stainless steel appliances. This southern exposure home enjoys tons of light through enormous windows and balcony doors. Two, self park parking spaces plus 1 valet parking space also included for a total of 3 parking spaces. Five Star Resort quality living 365 days a year. Owner will do $4500 for a three year lease and short term is also available. This unit is also listed for sale.