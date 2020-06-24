769 North Grantley St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Spacious Renovated house near downtown Baltimore - Property Id: 14675



Beautiful property with bricked foyer, hardwood throughout, with Tile in kitchen and bathroom. Newly renovated with ***new central air conditioning and furnace**. New fixtures, washer & dryer, storage area on rear of first floor and basement is finished. Timely payments necessary and good payment history. Looking for a very clean CONSCIENTIOUS family!!!



Four spacious bedrooms (one with a walk and newly installed window treatments (upgraded) must be maintained by tenant. Fenced back yard. New deck on front of house.



This will go fast. *** Auto payments only through bank. *** Blemished credit requires additional deposit. Looking for responsible and clean tenant. ONLY 1 cat will be allowed. NO dogs, please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/14675p

(RLNE5184537)