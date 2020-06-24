All apartments in Baltimore
769 North Grantley St.

769 North Grantley Street · No Longer Available
Location

769 North Grantley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious Renovated house near downtown Baltimore - Property Id: 14675

Beautiful property with bricked foyer, hardwood throughout, with Tile in kitchen and bathroom. Newly renovated with ***new central air conditioning and furnace**. New fixtures, washer & dryer, storage area on rear of first floor and basement is finished. Timely payments necessary and good payment history. Looking for a very clean CONSCIENTIOUS family!!!

Four spacious bedrooms (one with a walk and newly installed window treatments (upgraded) must be maintained by tenant. Fenced back yard. New deck on front of house.

This will go fast. *** Auto payments only through bank. *** Blemished credit requires additional deposit. Looking for responsible and clean tenant. ONLY 1 cat will be allowed. NO dogs, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/14675p
Property Id 14675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 North Grantley St. have any available units?
769 North Grantley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 North Grantley St. have?
Some of 769 North Grantley St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 North Grantley St. currently offering any rent specials?
769 North Grantley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 North Grantley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 North Grantley St. is pet friendly.
Does 769 North Grantley St. offer parking?
No, 769 North Grantley St. does not offer parking.
Does 769 North Grantley St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 North Grantley St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 North Grantley St. have a pool?
No, 769 North Grantley St. does not have a pool.
Does 769 North Grantley St. have accessible units?
No, 769 North Grantley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 769 North Grantley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 North Grantley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
