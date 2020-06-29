762 CARROLL STREET

Amenities

Spacious, newly renovated multilevel apartment in the heart of Pigtown mere steps from the Inner Harbor, stadiums, and Horseshoe Casino featuring three large double-wide bedrooms with ample storage space, wall-to-wall carpet, and walk-in closets. This unit includes full, private access to the rear deck, yard with green space, and paved parking pad. Additional amenities include hardwood floors in living areas, upgraded bathroom counter tops, full washer/dryer in unit, new light fixtures, fresh paint, new windows, and new water heater. Experienced landlords. Pets on case by case basis.