762 CARROLL STREET

762 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Location

762 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, newly renovated multilevel apartment in the heart of Pigtown mere steps from the Inner Harbor, stadiums, and Horseshoe Casino featuring three large double-wide bedrooms with ample storage space, wall-to-wall carpet, and walk-in closets. This unit includes full, private access to the rear deck, yard with green space, and paved parking pad. Additional amenities include hardwood floors in living areas, upgraded bathroom counter tops, full washer/dryer in unit, new light fixtures, fresh paint, new windows, and new water heater. Experienced landlords. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

