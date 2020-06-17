All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:55 AM

739 N Patterson Park Ave

739 North Patterson Park Avenue · (240) 601-1978
Location

739 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Affordable townhouse near Johns Hopkins - Property Id: 237985

2 BED/2 Bath Townhouse, available now. All 2 bedroom housing choice voucher (section 8) holders welcome but you must have 1st month rent as security deposit.

TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN Patterson Park ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM JOHNS HOPKINS. Property features 2 bedrooms/2 bath, newly painted walls, and new kitchen countertops.

Application fee: $45 per applicant/voucher holder.

*Tenants will pay all utilities and a minimum 1 year lease is required.

Open house scheduled: March 15, 2020, 12-1:30pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237985
Property Id 237985

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 N Patterson Park Ave have any available units?
739 N Patterson Park Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 N Patterson Park Ave have?
Some of 739 N Patterson Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 N Patterson Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
739 N Patterson Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 N Patterson Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 739 N Patterson Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 739 N Patterson Park Ave offer parking?
No, 739 N Patterson Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 739 N Patterson Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 N Patterson Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 N Patterson Park Ave have a pool?
No, 739 N Patterson Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 739 N Patterson Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 739 N Patterson Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 739 N Patterson Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 N Patterson Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
