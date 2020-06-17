739 N Patterson Park Ave

Amenities
Affordable townhouse near Johns Hopkins - Property Id: 237985
2 BED/2 Bath Townhouse, available now. All 2 bedroom housing choice voucher (section 8) holders welcome but you must have 1st month rent as security deposit.
TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN Patterson Park ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM JOHNS HOPKINS. Property features 2 bedrooms/2 bath, newly painted walls, and new kitchen countertops.
Application fee: $45 per applicant/voucher holder.
*Tenants will pay all utilities and a minimum 1 year lease is required.
Open house scheduled: March 15, 2020, 12-1:30pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237985
Property Id 237985
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5620954)