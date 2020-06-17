739 N Patterson Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Affordable townhouse near Johns Hopkins - Property Id: 237985



2 BED/2 Bath Townhouse, available now. All 2 bedroom housing choice voucher (section 8) holders welcome but you must have 1st month rent as security deposit.



TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN Patterson Park ONLY MINUTES AWAY FROM JOHNS HOPKINS. Property features 2 bedrooms/2 bath, newly painted walls, and new kitchen countertops.



Application fee: $45 per applicant/voucher holder.



*Tenants will pay all utilities and a minimum 1 year lease is required.



Open house scheduled: March 15, 2020, 12-1:30pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237985

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620954)